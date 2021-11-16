Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok loves these Thanksgiving sides

Here are five Thanksgiving sides that TikTok can’t get enough of.1.

Pineapple and cheese casserole - mix canned pineapple chunks, sugar, flour, and cheddar cheese in a bowl, then add to a baking pan.1.

Bake in the oven until it’s warm, golden brown, and bubbly.top with cracker crumbs.

Bake in the oven until it’s warm, golden brown, and bubbly.2.

Kale salad with baked chickpeas - season chickpeas with garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper, and olive oil, then bake in the oven.2.

Next, make a dressing out of lemon juice, olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard.

Next, make a dressing out of lemon juice, olive oil, red wine vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard.Pour the dressing over a bowl full of kale, then toss with shredded parmesan, capers, and the baked chickpeas.3.

in a small pot, cook milk, butter, garlic, and cream until warm.

Top with cooked bacon, Gruyere cheese,chives, and pepper, and enjoy!.4.

Then, pour the sauce over a baking dish full of green beans and cooked bacon.

Top with fried onions and jalapeños and bake.5.

Garlic butter and honey-roasted carrots - peel and thinly slice carrots.

mix in honey, pour over the sliced carrots.

Place the carrots on a foil-lined baking sheet, bake, then season with parmesan, herbs and green onions