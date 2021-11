Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air places order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes | Oneindia News

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes.

The low-cost airline received initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to start operations in October.

