Graham Parker Squeezes Out Genius

You may remember Graham Parker from his hysterical cameo role-playing a "version" of himself in Judd Apatow's 2012 film This Is 40.

What you may not know is that he has been in the music game for more than 40 years, getting a relatively late start in 1975 when he was discovered at just 24 years old while working as a gas station attendant.

Success came very quickly from serendipitous contacts and a cache of great songs.

His first LP, Howlin' Wind, produced by Nick Lowe, was released on the major label Mercury in 1976.

It was nearly unheard of at the time for an artist with as little professional experience as Parker to secure a contract with a major label and release what many call "one of the classic debuts of all time." His star continued to rise in the UK but not as much in the states until his fourth studio release, Squeezing Out Sparks, came along in 1979.

Along with his backup band, the Rumour, this album is widely regarded as Parker's masterpiece.

It reached as high as #44 on the US charts.

And it's been included on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Parker's 1988 offering, The Mona Lisa's Sister, was on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Best Albums of the Eighties.

With more than 20 releases and a slew of live recordings, Parker has never gone away.

In addition to a history of loyal fans, he has a slew of smart new ones.

This fantastic troubadour is currently touring.

We were fortunate to catch up with him at his NYC stop at City Winery to see his solo acoustic/electric set of favorites and deep cuts, as well as listen to great live comedy.