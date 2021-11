Starmer: Ban on paid lobbying a 'victory for Labour'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the prime minister’s plan to ban MPs from acting as lobbyists or consultants as a “significant victory for the Labour Party”.

He added that he hopes all his press conferences "are this successful that whilst [he's] making a demand to the prime minister, he concedes”.

Report by Lewisl.

