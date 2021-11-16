Kyle Rittenhouse's fate is in the jury's hands

The closing arguments have been made and Kyle Rittenhouse’s future is up the jury in his trial.
Rittenhouse is charged with killing two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.
The closing arguments have been made and Kyle Rittenhouse’s future is up the jury in his trial.
Rittenhouse is charged with killing two people and wounded another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports.
After eight days of testimony and hours of closing arguments, the 12 jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse is..
A former Wisconsin District Attorney says Kyle Rittenhouse will probably not be prosecuted on the most serious charges, ‘But..