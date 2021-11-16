TikToker baffles little brother with late-night movie theater prank

A TikTok user is going viral after recording their highly successful movie theater prank.The wild stunt comes courtesy of a user named Jay (@jedalyss).In her clip, which now has nearly six million views, she showed what happened after she went to the movies with her boyfriend and his little brother.According to Jay’s video, the little brother fell sound asleep during the movie, so she and her boyfriend recruited a theater worker for some scare tactics.A security guard comes up to wake the little brother while Jay and her boyfriend hide.Although it was only midnight, the security guard told the little brother he’d slept until 3 a.m.

The fake realization left him scrambling.The clip ends as the little brother runs off with his popcorn, apologizing to the guard.The clip ends as the little brother runs off with his popcorn, apologizing to the guard.Some criticized Jay and her boyfriend for playing such a “cruel” prank.For what it’s worth, a user claiming to be Jay’s boyfriend followed up in the comments to say that, while his brother was scared for a second, he immediately thought it was funny