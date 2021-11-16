Hollywood Pays Tribute to Actor Heath Freeman After His Unexpected Death

'Newsweek' reports that actor Heath Freeman, best known for his role as Howard Epps in two seasons of the show "Bones," has died in his sleep at the age of 41.

His manager, Joe Montifiore, confirmed news of the actor's passing.

We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman.

A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts, Joe Montifiore, via Deadline.

Since the news was confirmed, fellow celebrities have taken to social media to grieve the actor's passing.

Actor Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis shared photos of himself and Freeman on the set of the upcoming film 'Terror on the Prairie.'.

It shatters my heart to write this.

Last night the man I got to know as my older set brother tragically passed away in his sleep.

There is nothing that i could say which could ever possibly do your existence justice, Heath, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, via Instagram.

Gina Carano, who also worked alongside Freeman on the upcoming film, posted her own tribute to Instagram.

I didn't know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering.

I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship, Gina Carano, via Instagram.

Freeman's acting credits included shows like "The Closer," "NCIS" and "Without a Trace.".

According to IMDB, "Terror on the Prairie," directed by Michael Polish, is set to be released in 2022.

Freeman also appears in the upcoming film "Devil's Fruit," which IMDB lists as still in post-production.