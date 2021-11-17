SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie Trailer

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe.

Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by: Jon Watts Written by: Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Produced by: Kevin Feige Amy Pascal ​​Executive Producers: Louis D'Esposito Victoria Alonso JoAnn Perritano Rachel O’Connor Avi Arad Matt Tolmach Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei