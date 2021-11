Starmer: PM 'a coward, not a leader'

Boris Johnson was called "a coward, not a leader" by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons this afternoon.

After Sir Keir urged the prime minister to "do the decent thing and just say sorry" in the wake of the lobbying row, Boris Johnson repeated it was a "mistake" but did not apologise.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn