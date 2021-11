PM accepts Paterson broke ministerial code

Boris Johnson appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee this afternoon, facing questions from Standards Committee Chair Chris Bryant over his handling of the Owen Paterson affair.

The prime minister accepted that Paterson's actions broke the ministerial code, telling the committee "there's no question that he had fallen foul of the rules on paid advocacy".

Report by Lewisl.

