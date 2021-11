Kruger Rock Fire: Here's the latest we know for Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6 a.m.

The pilot of a single-engine air tanker that crashed south of Estes Park near the Kruger Rock Fire Tuesday night died, according to Larimer County officials, as firefighters continue fighting the 113-acre fire, which is 15% contained.

Here's what we know as of 6 a.m.

