Wife of man murdered in Aurora crime spree speaks out

A family moved to Colorado from Colombia with the hope of having a better life for their son.
Their dreams were cut short last week when Angela Arismendi's husband was killed during a crime spree through Aurora and Denver.
A man is in custody in Aurora after allegedly shooting a man to death and stealing his car, followed by two home invasions, several..