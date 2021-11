Deputy PM defends NPR plan

As speculation mounts that the prime minister could break commitments on the Northern Powerhouse Rail project, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has defended the government's position.

He said the government is "matching our ambition and matching our aspirations" by investing £96 billion in the infrastructure project.

Report by Lewisl.

