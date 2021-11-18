Dwayne Johnson Reveals How 'Red Notice' Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death
Dwayne Johnson Reveals How 'Red Notice' Costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Lifted His Spirits After Dad's Death

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot talk about their hit Netflix movie, how Reynolds and Gadot were there for Johnson when his father passed away on the first day of filming, and why "every day was a dreamy day" for the trio.