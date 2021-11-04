Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson Step Out For Premiere Of 'Red Notice' In L.A.
The cast of "Red Notice" shared a cute hug while hitting the red carpet for the movie's premiere in L.A.

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot star in the upcoming Netflix action-thriller.