PM: Revised rail plan ‘much better’ than original

Boris Johnson has defended his new rail investment plan, saying it is “much, much better” than the original and will level up the country - despite scrapping a promised extension to HS2.

“Those extra high-speed lines take decades and they don’t deliver the commuter benefits that I’m talking about,” the prime minister said.

Report by Buseld.

