Some Memphis officials call for curfew after rapper Young Dolph is shot, killed

Authorities say the rapper, 36, was shot Wednesday at a cookie shop.
Police officials said officers were being posted at key locations.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis announced Wednesday: 'Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home' and suggested the..
Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and a search is under way for the gunman,..