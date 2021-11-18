Amber Alert issued after teenager is abducted at California gas station

A witness told investigators Georgiana Bambaloi, 15, was standing with her family when Ionita Cimino grabbed her and forced her into a minivan in Santa Rosa.
They may be 400 miles to the south in Los Angeles.
