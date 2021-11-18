Thursday Sector Laggards: Computers, Consumer Services

Helping drag down the group were shares of Arista Networks, off about 75.1% and shares of Nano Dimension off about 6.3% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%.

Also lagging the market Thursday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by WW International, trading lower by about 8.8% and Beachbody, trading lower by about 7.7%.