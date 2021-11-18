Florida To Fine Businesses Over Vaccine Mandates

On Nov.

17, the Republican-controlled Florida House and Senate passed four bills protecting unvaccinated workers.

Gov.

Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bills in the coming days.

Once he does, Florida will legally be able to fine companies that require COVID-19 vaccines.

It will be the first state with such a law, in direct opposition to President Biden's mandate.

I look forward to signing legislation that will protect their jobs and the jobs of all Floridians who are facing unjust termination due to heavy-handed mandates!, Gov.

Ron DeSantis, via Twitter.

However, the legislature isn't an all-out ban on mandates.

Rather, businesses can require vaccination as long as workers are able to opt out for medical or religious reasons, prove natural immunity or subject themselves to regular COVID-19 testing.

Employers in Florida are now faced with a difficult decision.

They can either follow the lead of the Biden administration and risk state fines or adhere to Florida's demands and face potential penalties from the federal government