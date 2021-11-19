The new Triumph Rocket 3 GT Design Preview

They are destined to celebrate the incredible performances that make Rocket 3 R and GT motorcycles unique in the world of mass production: the 221 Newton Meters of maximum torque are an absolute record.

The new “221 Special Editions” will be available for one year only.

An even more explosive style with a dedicated “221” color scheme New, exclusive and complex Red Hopper color scheme for tank and front fender “221” graphics on the side cheeks of the tank Graphics on the tank dedicated to celebrating the engine's incredible performance: power (167 hp), torque (221 Nm), displacement (2,458 cc), stroke (85.9 mm) and bore (110.2 mm).

Front fender supports in Sapphire Black color, as well as headlight covers, flyscreens, side panels, side panels and tail Available for one year only, in dealerships starting February 2022.

Price: Rocket 3 R 221 € 300 fc; Rocket 3 GT 221 € 25.100 fc