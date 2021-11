Two women and children die in Bexleyheath house fire

Two women and two infant children have died in a house fire in Bexleyheath, south-east London.

Firefighters and police were called to a semi-detached home on Hamilton Road at around 8:30pm on Thursday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn