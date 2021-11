How I Became Venus Williams in 'King Richard'

Before being casted as young Venus Williams, Saniyya Sydney had rounds of auditions until her last one with Will Smith when the chemistry between them secured her spot in 'King Richard.'

Saniyya takes us through her process of getting into character.

From studying body language to perfecting Venus's backhand swing, Saniyya explains how she transformed into a young Venus Williams for her new role.