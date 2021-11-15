‘King Richard’ Stars Talk Working With Will Smith

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante catches up with some of the cast of “King Richard” to find out what it was like working alongside Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams - the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus - in the new film.
ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante catches up with some of the cast of “King Richard” to find out what it was like working alongside Will Smith, who plays Richard Williams - the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus - in the new film.
The stars of King Richard discuss their exciting new movie for EW's Fall Movie Preview.