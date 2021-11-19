Rittenhouse Walks Free

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after he was on trial for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third during a protest against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after he was on trial for shooting and killing two people and injuring a third during a protest against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin..