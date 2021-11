Walker Hayes Details 'Fancy Like' Video Shoot

Walker Hayes chats with Morgan Hoffman about his record-breaking hit "Fancy Like", sharing what his favourite part of the remixed music video was.

Tune in to Hayes' performance at the 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD live on Monday, Nov.

29 on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada.

Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec.

3 at 9 p.m.

ET.