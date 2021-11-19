First Stream: Adele’s ‘30’ is Finally Here, Cardi B, Bryson Tiller & More New Releases | Billboard News
Adele is back with her fourth studio album, Bryson Tiller gifts fans a holiday EP and Cardi B and Saweetie lead the ‘Bruised’ soundtrack.

Billboard presents First Stream featuring the hottest drops of the week.