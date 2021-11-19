L.A. show, Chevy Colorado AEV Bison, Acura Integra, RDX | Autoblog Podcast #705

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer.

This week, they talk about driving the Chevy Colorado ZR2 AEV Bison, Audi A3 and S3, Toyota Corolla XSE hatchback and the new Acura RDX.

As for news, they discuss the reveal of the new Acura Integra, and talk about what's new at the 2021 L.A.

Auto Show.

Finally, they help a listener pick a car from the list of their childhood favorites.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.