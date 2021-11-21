Bauld on why Europe is seeing higher Covid rates than the UK

Professor Linda Bauld discusses why Europe is experiencing higher Covid-19 infection rates than the UK.
Report by Czubalam.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Professor Linda Bauld discusses why Europe is experiencing higher Covid-19 infection rates than the UK.
Report by Czubalam.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
ESCHWEILER, Germany (AP) — Germany is set to mark 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week, passing a somber milestone that several..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germans and Austrians are rushing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as infections soar across Europe..