2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting near skate park

The skate park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is closed as officers and detectives investigate a shooting that claimed two lives Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m.

Saturday a report came in about the shooting near the skate park along Pikes Peak Ave.

Colorado Springs Police officers arrived to find one child dead, plus another child and an adult suffering from gunshot wounds.