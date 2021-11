Starmer: Labour 'not planning rematch' on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party is "not planning a rematch" over Brexit but pledged to work with business to make the best of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

"Brexit has happened and we're not going to rejoin, but it's obvious that a poorly thought through Brexit is holding Britain back," he told business leaders at the CBI conference.

Report by Buseld.

