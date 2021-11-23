Trial in Ahmaud Arbery's killing nears going to the jury

Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's death planned to wrap up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday.
Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's death planned to wrap up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday.
Closing arguments started today in the Ahmaud Arbery trial with both sides given their final chance to convince the jury.
Attorneys offered their final words to the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men..