Jury Finds All Three Men Guilty in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

On November 24, three men were found guilty of murder and other charges for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

The charges against them included malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The nationally-televised trial included 13 days of evidence and witness accounts.

ABC News reports that jurors deliberated for nearly 11 hours after hearing final arguments.

The jury was reportedly not sequestered.

They found William Bryan guilty of three counts of felony murder and three other charges.

Defendant Gregory McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of felony murder and other charges.

Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery, was reportedly found guilty of all nine counts against him, including malice murder and felony murder.

All three men pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment against them.

According to ABC News, Travis McMichael claimed that he shot Arbery in self-defense during a struggle for McMichael's shotgun.

The case, as well as the murder of George Floyd, were catalysts for racial justice protests in 2020.

The case, as well as the murder of George Floyd, were catalysts for racial justice protests in 2020.