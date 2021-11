Sir David Amess: family sprinkle coffin with holy water

Sir David Amess's coffin was carried out of Westminster Cathedral, led by clergymen of the Roman Catholic church.

The priest and members of Mr Amess's family sprinkled the coffin with holy water before it was driven away in a funeral hearse.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn