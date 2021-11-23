Pressure Mounts For Justin Bieber to Cancel Saudi Arabia Performance | Billboard News

Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom’s Formula One race.
Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom’s Formula One race.
The chairman and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation are calling for Justin Bieber to cancel a scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia..