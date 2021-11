Cumberland hospital staff member livid with state report

AGITATEDAND THREATENED STAFF WITH ALARGE PIECE OF WOOD.STATE INVESTIGATRSO FOUND THATTHE HOSPITAL FAILEDTO FOLLOW ITS SECLUSION POLICYWHEN THE PATIENT WAS CONFINED TOA ROOM AND PREVENTED FROMLEAVING.

AND WAS GIVEN THEPERCEPTION THAT THE DOOR WASLOCKED.THEY ALSONOTED, SECLUSION SHOULD ONLY BEUSED IN EMERGENCIES,WITH A DOCTOR'S ORDER WHICH ANINTERNAL INVESTIGATIONDETMERINED WAS NOT OBTAINED.IN THE STATE'S REPORT, THEYMENTION A "STAFF MEMBER NUMBERONE," WHO WAS ONE OF THEEMPLOYEES WHO HELD THE DOORSHUT.THAT WOMANRECENTLY SAT DOWN WITH CBS SIX.TO TALK ABOUT WHATHAPPENED THAT NIGHT.

AND WHY SHEFEELS THE STATE'S REPORTMADE HER OUT TO BE A SCAPEGOAT.<8:07 "ONE OF THE THINGS THATFRUSTRATES ME MOST IS THAT ITENDS BY SAYING STAFF MEMBERNUMBER ONE RESIGNED BEFORETHEY COULD RECEIVE TRAINING.WELL, I DIDN'T LEAVE BECAUSE OFTHIS INCIDENT.BUT THAT'S HOW ITREADS.I LEFT TO GO TO GRADUATE SCHOOLIT ALSO SAYS STAFF MEMBER WASWTTRIEN UP I HAVE NEVER BEENWRITTEN UP A DAYIN MY LIFE."TONIGHT AT SIX AND ELEVEN.

APROBLEM SOLVERS INVESTIGATION.WHY THIS FORMER CUMBERLANDHOSPITAL STAFFMEMBER SAYS SHE'S LIVID WITH THESTATE R'SEPORT ON THEWAY SHE AND OTHERS HANDLED APOTENTIALLY VIOLENT PATIENT.WHAT SHE SAYS SHE WAS TOLD TODO THAT NIGHT BY A SUPERVISORANDPOLICE.AND WE'LL SHOW YOU THE EMAILSSHE SENT TO HOSPITAL MANAGEMENTBEFORE THE INCIDENT INWHICH SHE RAISED SEVERAL REDFLAGS ABOUT APPARENT SAFETYRISKS.