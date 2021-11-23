Al Pacino Says Lady Gaga Is A ‘Revelation’ In ‘House Of Gucci’
Al Pacino Says Lady Gaga Is A ‘Revelation’ In ‘House Of Gucci’

“House of Gucci” hits theatres on Wednesday, Nov.

24, and the stars are getting behind the hype, including Al Pacino, who has been raving about Lady Gaga’s performance as Patrizia Reggiani.