How raising thankful kids could help them lead healthier, happier lives.Before giant turkeys, parades, football games and discount shopping, there was lowercase "t" thanksgiving.that is, the act of giving thanks.With all the stressors and struggles of "grown-up" life, we might assume that only adults can practice or benefit from thanksgiving.Studies have found that gratitude is also linked to happiness in children just 5 years old."Teaching your children how to be grateful from an early age can bring immediate and lifetime positive effects in their lives," says Clara Lawson, MD.Gratitude yields a lifetime of physical and mental benefits.Teach your children to cherish the beautiful things and relationships in their lives," says Dr. Lawson.Celebrating a holiday dedicated to thanks and gratitude is a wonderful thing to do.But it's important to normalize thanksgiving as something we practice year-round, not just for our own well-being but for our children's as well.