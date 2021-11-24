Wisconsin Parade SUV Attack: Animated Reenactment of Incident

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN — Thirty-nine year-old Darrell E.

Brooks has been charged with five counts of intentional first-degree homicide after he allegedly crashed through barriers and drove his car into spectators and participants at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday.

According to The Guardian five people were killed in the incident and another 48 were injured.

CNN reports that Brooks had been released on $1,000 bail earlier this month, and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office said in a statement released Monday that the bail had been set “inappropriately low.” The incident that led to the previous charge also involved Brooks being accused of using a car to cause an injury, according to a criminal complaint cited by CNN.