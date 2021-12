Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category with change in wind flow, AQI at 280 | Oneindia News

The air quality of Delhi improved from the 'very poor' to the 'poor' category today; The government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 to privatise two public sector banks; The SC concluded hearing the PIL on the Delhi pollution crisis and posted the matter for hearing on Monday; India’s proposed bill on cryptocurrencies led to a disaster in the virtual coin market late as prices of Bitcoin, Ether and other altcoins plunged.

