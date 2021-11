No confidence letters 'pouring in', says SNP leader

SNP Leader Ian Blackford has asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson why he is "clinging on" to his leadership during PMQs in the Commons.

He accused Mr Johnson of spending his time "hunting for chatty pigs" while no confidence letters come "pouring in" from Tory MPs.

Report by Lewisl.

