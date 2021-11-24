CDC Says Delta Variant Increases Risk of Stillbirth in Pregnant Women

CDC Says Delta Variant , Increases Risk of Stillbirth, in Pregnant Women.

NBC News reports pregnant women infected with COVID-19 have increased odds of stillbirth or dying while giving birth.

New research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes an increase in critically ill COVID-19 cases among pregnant women.

This increase has become even more pronounced as the extremely infectious delta variant takes hold.

We are seeing loads of pregnancy complications from COVID-19 infection.

Historically, stillbirths have been incredibly rare in the United States, occurring at a rate of 0.59%.

Per the CDC's report, 2.7% of all coronavirus-positive pregnancies have ended in stillbirth since July 2021.

Experts say that pregnant women with COVID-19 struggle to provide oxygen-rich blood to their growing fetuses.

We're seeing areas of the placenta that are oxygen-deprived, that's the baby's source of oxygen and survival in pregnancy.

The CDC says of 34,016 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19, 348 lost their children.

In July, under a third of pregnant women had received a COVID-19 vaccine