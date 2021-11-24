Vera Farmiga Talks Playing Hailee Steinfeld’s Mom In ‘Hawkeye’
Vera Farmiga Talks Playing Hailee Steinfeld’s Mom In ‘Hawkeye’

Vera Farmiga opens up about playing Eleanor Bishop, mom to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), in “Hawkeye”.

Plus, Tony Dalton discusses his role as the mysterious Swordsman in Disney+'s new Marvel series.