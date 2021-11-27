New COVID-19 variant raising global concerns

The U.S. and several other countries have suspended travel to southern Africa after health officials there warned of a new COVID-19 variant that could potentially be causing a new surge in cases.
The U.S. and several other countries have suspended travel to southern Africa after health officials there warned of a new COVID-19 variant that could potentially be causing a new surge in cases.
Health officials are set to release the latest Covid-19 numbers as the discovery of a new variant of concern in southern Africa..
Thai and global stock markets slumped yesterday after the emergence of a new and likely more contagious Covid-19 variant called..