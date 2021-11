Storm Arwen batters Northern Ireland and Scotland

The UK has been battered by Storm Arwen with gusts of wind reaching almost 100 miles an hour in some areas.

In Antrim in Northern Ireland one man died after his car was hit by a falling tree.

And in Aberdeenshire snow, high winds and heavy rain brought treacherous conditions.

Report by Blairm.

