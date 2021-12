India now ranks third in organ donation and transplantation: Mansukh Mandaviya | Oneindia News

Today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India now ranks third in the world inorgan transplantation, only behind USA and China as per the data available on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website.

#OrganTransplantation #OrganDonation #India