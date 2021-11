WHO prof on ‘Omicron’, says new variant more transmissible, could escape immunity | Oneindia News

India’s top microbiologist and virologist, Gagandeep Kang said Omicron could be more transmissible; Government in farm laws repeal note; Delhi schools will be reopened from November 29 for all classes; India said that oil-producing countries cannot hold consumers to ransom.

