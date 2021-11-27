Pet of the week: Lily and Lulu

THIS XXXX MORNING.MEET LILLY AND LULUTWO BEAUTIFUL DOGS.HERE IS SONYA HERSH WITHPAWSITIVE DIFFERENCESHE CAME FROM A RESERVATION SHEIS 4 MONTHS OLD.SHE WILL BE READY FOR ADOPTIONIN ABOUT A WEEK.SHE IS A YOUNG GIRLAND LULU HERE SHE IS VERYENERGETIC LOVES OTHER DOGS ANDPEOPLE,SHE HAS ALL HER SHOTS AND ISREADY TO FIND HER FOREVER HOME.THEY CAN BE ADOPTED SEPARATELY.ADOPTION EVENT SUNDAYS FROM 10AM- 2PMPETSMART9775 W.

CHARLESTON BLV