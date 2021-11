Rajya Sabha suspends 12 MPs for the rest of the current Winter Session| Oneindia News

12 MPs from the upper house of the Parliament were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the current Winter session.

The action was taken against them for indiscipline in the monsoon session.

Suspended MPs include Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool MP Dola Sen, and others.

