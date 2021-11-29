Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner asked about Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner appeared taken aback when asked about Labour leader Keir Starmer’s reshuffle.
Starmer began the reshuffle at the same time Rayner was giving a speech on ‘Tory sleaze’ at the Institute for Government.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is carrying out a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet, with the first departure from his top team..